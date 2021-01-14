AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) went up by 26.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.81. The company’s stock price has collected 7.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that AeroVironment to Acquire Arcturus UAV, Expanding Product Portfolio and Reach into Group 2 and 3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems Segments

Is It Worth Investing in AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAV) Right Now?

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVAV is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AeroVironment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.25, which is -$30.33 below the current price. AVAV currently public float of 22.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAV was 152.91K shares.

AVAV’s Market Performance

AVAV stocks went up by 7.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.62% and a quarterly performance of 34.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for AeroVironment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.70% for AVAV stocks with a simple moving average of 64.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AVAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVAV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $120 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAV reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AVAV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

AVAV Trading at 41.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +49.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV rose by +37.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.00. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from Conver Timothy E, who sale 6,896 shares at the price of $67.69 back on Jan 24. After this action, Conver Timothy E now owns 1,030,830 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $466,790 using the latest closing price.

Conver Timothy E, the Chairman of the Board of AeroVironment Inc., sale 7,896 shares at $67.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Conver Timothy E is holding 1,037,726 shares at $536,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+42.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at +11.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.