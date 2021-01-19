Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SOAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SOAC was 559.81K shares.

SOAC’s Market Performance

SOAC stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.74% and a quarterly performance of 15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.10% for SOAC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.63% for the last 200 days.

SOAC Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAC rose by +6.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.