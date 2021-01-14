Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) went down by -7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Silk Road Medical to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ :SILK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.83, which is $12.81 above the current price. SILK currently public float of 32.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILK was 259.49K shares.

SILK’s Market Performance

SILK stocks went down by -7.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.10% and a quarterly performance of -17.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Silk Road Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.80% for SILK stocks with a simple moving average of 6.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILK reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for SILK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SILK, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

SILK Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.28. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Rogers Erica J., who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $59.66 back on Jan 11. After this action, Rogers Erica J. now owns 111,608 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $656,291 using the latest closing price.

Davis Andrew S., the Chief Commercial Officer of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 7,472 shares at $59.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Davis Andrew S. is holding 19,802 shares at $445,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.30 for the present operating margin

+74.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -82.73. The total capital return value is set at -36.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.22. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 68.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.70. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.