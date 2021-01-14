Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) went up by 5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Select Interior Concepts to Participate in Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ :SIC) Right Now?

SIC currently public float of 19.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIC was 55.47K shares.

SIC’s Market Performance

SIC stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly performance of -0.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.27% for Select Interior Concepts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for SIC stocks with a simple moving average of 42.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIC

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 07th, 2019.

SIC Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIC rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +257.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Select Interior Concepts Inc. saw 3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIC starting from Varner Leo William Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Sep 01. After this action, Varner Leo William Jr. now owns 535,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc., valued at $61,900 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the Director of Select Interior Concepts Inc., purchase 6,314 shares at $5.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 485,543 shares at $36,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.22 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Interior Concepts Inc. stands at +1.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.11. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC), the company’s capital structure generated 114.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.32. Total debt to assets is 43.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.