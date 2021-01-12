Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) went up by 22.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected 29.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Secoo Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ :SECO) Right Now?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SECO is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Secoo Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.37. SECO currently public float of 22.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SECO was 115.71K shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stocks went up by 29.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.28% and a quarterly performance of 7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Secoo Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.40% for SECO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.45% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at 12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +29.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw 28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.16 for the present operating margin

+17.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.54. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.46. Total debt to assets is 30.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.