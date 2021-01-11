Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went down by -51.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.83. The company’s stock price has collected -51.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/09/21 that SRPT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $1 Million to Contact Firm – SRPT

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.19. SRPT currently public float of 75.13M and currently shorts hold a 10.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRPT was 787.90K shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stocks went down by -51.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.52% and a quarterly performance of -43.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.63% for SRPT stocks with a simple moving average of -43.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to SRPT, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

SRPT Trading at -45.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -48.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -51.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.27. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -51.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Bratica Joseph, who sale 1,115 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, Bratica Joseph now owns 8,140 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $183,975 using the latest closing price.

Bratica Joseph, the Principal Financial Officer of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,125 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Bratica Joseph is holding 8,140 shares at $180,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.10 for the present operating margin

+84.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -187.77. The total capital return value is set at -34.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.66. Equity return is now at value -61.60, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 90.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.41. Total debt to assets is 40.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.