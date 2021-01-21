Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s stock price has collected 17.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Award-Winning BetRivers.com to Commence Online Casino & Sportsbook Betting in Michigan

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE :RSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rush Street Interactive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $4.83 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RSI was 941.51K shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI stocks went up by 17.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.87% and a quarterly performance of 89.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Rush Street Interactive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.63% for RSI stocks with a simple moving average of 91.18% for the last 200 days.

RSI Trading at 40.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +22.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +17.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.19. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc. saw 16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.