XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) went up by 9.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/22/21 that XL Fleet Is a Safe EV Investment. Why It Could Rise 50%.

Is It Worth Investing in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE :XL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for XL Fleet Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XL currently public float of 8.26M and currently shorts hold a 51.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XL was 7.74M shares.

XL’s Market Performance

XL stocks went down by -3.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.47% and a quarterly performance of 106.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.04% for XL Fleet Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.72% for XL stocks with a simple moving average of 75.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for XL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $30 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

XL Trading at 23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +19.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XL fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.45. In addition, XL Fleet Corp. saw -11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.