Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) went down by -4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Vista Gold Highlights 2020 Achievements and Provides 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX :VGZ) Right Now?

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VGZ is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vista Gold Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.78. VGZ currently public float of 99.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGZ was 374.86K shares.

VGZ’s Market Performance

VGZ stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.88% and a quarterly performance of -7.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for Vista Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.29% for VGZ stocks with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGZ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VGZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VGZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGZ reach a price target of $0.50. The rating they have provided for VGZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2015.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VGZ, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

VGZ Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGZ fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0965. In addition, Vista Gold Corp. saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGZ starting from Tobler Douglas L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Nov 17. After this action, Tobler Douglas L. now owns 18,170 shares of Vista Gold Corp., valued at $2,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGZ

The total capital return value is set at -47.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.70. Total debt to assets is 0.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.25.