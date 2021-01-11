United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.73. The company’s stock price has collected 29.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that US Antimony Announces Drill Results of Phase I Exploration at Los Juarez

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX :UAMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United States Antimony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. UAMY currently public float of 59.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAMY was 3.15M shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY stocks went up by 29.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.81% and a quarterly performance of 10.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.50% for United States Antimony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.38% for UAMY stocks with a simple moving average of 61.97% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at 57.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares surge +53.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY rose by +29.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4958. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw 29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from THOMAS CRAIG W, who sale 298,518 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, THOMAS CRAIG W now owns 359,573 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $149,136 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.23 for the present operating margin

-17.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at -44.42. The total capital return value is set at -19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.10. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.84. Total debt to assets is 10.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.