Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected -19.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that TYME Announces SM-88 Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYME is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. TYME currently public float of 66.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYME was 1.08M shares.

TYME’s Market Performance

TYME stocks went down by -19.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of 77.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.71% for Tyme Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.50% for TYME stocks with a simple moving average of 42.22% for the last 200 days.

TYME Trading at 38.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYME fell by -19.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5895. In addition, Tyme Technologies Inc. saw 42.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYME starting from Demurjian Michael, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jan 19. After this action, Demurjian Michael now owns 24,938,546 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc., valued at $39,022 using the latest closing price.

Demurjian Michael, the 10% Owner of Tyme Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Demurjian Michael is holding 24,958,546 shares at $32,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYME

The total capital return value is set at -172.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.35. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -127.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), the company’s capital structure generated 3.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.