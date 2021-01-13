Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (AMEX:SNMP) went up by 21.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 36.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (AMEX :SNMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNMP is at -0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. SNMP currently public float of 5.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNMP was 726.90K shares.

SNMP’s Market Performance

SNMP stocks went up by 36.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.59% and a quarterly performance of 0.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.64% for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.16% for SNMP stocks with a simple moving average of 108.48% for the last 200 days.

SNMP Trading at 48.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares surge +54.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNMP rose by +36.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +340.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6703. In addition, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP saw 51.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNMP starting from SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III, who purchase 35,320 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Sep 08. After this action, SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III now owns 35,320 shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, valued at $10,557 using the latest closing price.

SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III, the Director of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, sale 35,320 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III is holding 35,320 shares at $10,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.05 for the present operating margin

+42.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP stands at -64.31. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.49. Equity return is now at value 162.60, with -35.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.