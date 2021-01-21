PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.70. The company’s stock price has collected 9.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that PulteGroup Expanding into New Markets in Colorado and North Carolina

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.31, which is $8.52 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 259.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 3.10M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went up by 9.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.27% and a quarterly performance of 0.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for PulteGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.93% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PHM, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PHM Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.34. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Sheldon Todd N, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $41.49 back on Oct 27. After this action, Sheldon Todd N now owns 63,313 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $207,445 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup Inc., sale 35,726 shares at $44.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 209,017 shares at $1,577,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.33 for the present operating margin

+23.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +9.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 29.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.