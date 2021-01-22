Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.98. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that How Shopify’s Walmart Deal Is Helping Both Retailers

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

POSH currently public float of 67.08M. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 4.31M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.96% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -10.96% for the last 200 days.

POSH Trading at -10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH fell by -26.33%. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -26.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.28 for the present operating margin

+82.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at -23.73. The total capital return value is set at -98.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.