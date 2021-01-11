Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 13.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.31. The company’s stock price has collected 58.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Nio, Plug Power, Pfizer, Sorrento Therapeutics, or BioNTech?

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ :PLUG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Plug Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.90, which is -$14.67 below the current price. PLUG currently public float of 397.09M and currently shorts hold a 15.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLUG was 34.77M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stocks went up by 58.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 87.11% and a quarterly performance of 200.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 1227.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for Plug Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.37% for PLUG stocks with a simple moving average of 311.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $60 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLUG, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

PLUG Trading at 106.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +101.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +263.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +58.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,300.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.67. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw 58.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Conway Gerard L JR, who sale 33,333 shares at the price of $43.68 back on Jan 07. After this action, Conway Gerard L JR now owns 185,519 shares of Plug Power Inc., valued at $1,456,132 using the latest closing price.

MCNAMEE GEORGE C, the Director of Plug Power Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that MCNAMEE GEORGE C is holding 889,390 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.73 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -37.12. The total capital return value is set at -10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.03. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 395.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 69.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.