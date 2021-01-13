People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s stock price has collected 12.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that People’s United Financial Schedules Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Full-year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :PBCT) Right Now?

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBCT is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for People’s United Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.04, which is -$0.88 below the current price. PBCT currently public float of 415.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBCT was 5.07M shares.

PBCT’s Market Performance

PBCT stocks went up by 12.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.47% and a quarterly performance of 32.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for People’s United Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.02% for PBCT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBCT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PBCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBCT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBCT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PBCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PBCT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

PBCT Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBCT rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, People’s United Financial Inc. saw 11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBCT starting from WALTERS KIRK W, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $14.32 back on Jan 07. After this action, WALTERS KIRK W now owns 27,525 shares of People’s United Financial Inc., valued at $358,000 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Jerry, the Director of People’s United Financial Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Franklin Jerry is holding 102,514 shares at $57,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for People’s United Financial Inc. stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), the company’s capital structure generated 81.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.84. Total debt to assets is 11.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.