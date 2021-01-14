nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that nCino to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for nCino Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.33, which is $26.99 above the current price. NCNO currently public float of 90.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 688.12K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.20% and a quarterly performance of -12.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for nCino Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.80% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

NCNO Trading at -10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +2.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.34. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Rudow David, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $71.70 back on Jan 13. After this action, Rudow David now owns 12,566 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $71,700 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Jeanette, the VP of Accounting of nCino Inc., sale 1,089 shares at $71.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Sellers Jeanette is holding 850 shares at $78,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.17 for the present operating margin

+51.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -23.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.