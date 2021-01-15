Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) went up by 11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.22. The company’s stock price has collected 6.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Mogo Now Helping Over 1.1 Million Canadians Improve Their Financial Health

Is It Worth Investing in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ :MOGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Mogo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.37. MOGO currently public float of 21.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOGO was 2.58M shares.

MOGO’s Market Performance

MOGO stocks went up by 6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.64% and a quarterly performance of 259.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.87% for Mogo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.23% for MOGO stocks with a simple moving average of 195.89% for the last 200 days.

MOGO Trading at 70.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +58.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +311.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +354.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 36.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.