Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s stock price has collected 19.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Global Adoption of Biologicals Accelerates as Marrone Bio’s Grandevo(R) WDG Bioinsecticide is Approved for Use in New Zealand, Chile and on Hemp in the U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ :MBII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBII is at 0.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.08, which is $0.46 above the current price. MBII currently public float of 70.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBII was 216.61K shares.

MBII’s Market Performance

MBII stocks went up by 19.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.41% and a quarterly performance of 33.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.77% for MBII stocks with a simple moving average of 36.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBII

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBII reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for MBII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2016.

MBII Trading at 25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +31.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBII rose by +19.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2960. In addition, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. saw 22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MBII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.17 for the present operating margin

+52.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stands at -126.56. The total capital return value is set at -50.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.44. Equity return is now at value -106.90, with -34.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII), the company’s capital structure generated 118.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.24. Total debt to assets is 38.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.