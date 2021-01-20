Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went up by 4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.35. The company’s stock price has collected 5.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/15/21 that Why Energy Could Have a Tesla-Like 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.80, which is $3.62 above the current price. MPC currently public float of 646.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 7.02M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went up by 5.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.66% and a quarterly performance of 56.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.29% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of 31.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Tudor Pickering repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering is $32 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to MPC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

MPC Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.45. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+7.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.17. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.