Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Lumen Technologies sets fourth quarter 2020 earnings call date

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.66, which is -$0.87 below the current price. LUMN currently public float of 991.14M and currently shorts hold a 10.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 11.26M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.33% and a quarterly performance of 3.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Lumen Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.46% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUMN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LUMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LUMN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2020.

LUMN Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Bejar Martha Helena, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Dec 17. After this action, Bejar Martha Helena now owns 55,880 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $102,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -23.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 270.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.02. Total debt to assets is 56.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.