Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.99. The company’s stock price has collected 67.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Live Ventures Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ :LIVE) Right Now?

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIVE is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Live Ventures Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.62. LIVE currently public float of 1.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIVE was 88.41K shares.

LIVE’s Market Performance

LIVE stocks went up by 67.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.60% and a quarterly performance of 89.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.99% for Live Ventures Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.00% for LIVE stocks with a simple moving average of 102.17% for the last 200 days.

LIVE Trading at 60.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.45%, as shares surge +70.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVE rose by +67.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +254.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, Live Ventures Incorporated saw 57.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+39.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Ventures Incorporated stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 15.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 291.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 64.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.