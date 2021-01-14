Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected 10.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/20 that Kubient Announces Closing of $20.7 Million Public Offering and Exercise of Overallotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ :KBNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kubient Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. KBNT currently public float of 5.66M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBNT was 480.21K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stocks went up by 10.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.26% and a quarterly performance of 113.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Kubient Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.94% for KBNT stocks with a simple moving average of 42.15% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -19.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +10.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1866.63 for the present operating margin

-736.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -2326.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.