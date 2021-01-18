IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s stock price has collected 0.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :IRS) Right Now?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.37, which is $1.85 above the current price. IRS currently public float of 57.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRS was 76.80K shares.

IRS’s Market Performance

IRS stocks went up by 0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly performance of 44.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for IRS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.06% for the last 200 days.

IRS Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRS rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.16 for the present operating margin

+29.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at -2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24.

Based on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS), the company’s capital structure generated 690.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.35. Total debt to assets is 62.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 544.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.