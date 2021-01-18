Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) went down by -6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Inhibrx Granted Fast Track Designation for INBRX-109 for the Treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Conventional Chondrosarcoma Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ :INBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Inhibrx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.75, which is $4.12 above the current price. INBX currently public float of 24.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INBX was 107.26K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.96% and a quarterly performance of 87.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.72% for Inhibrx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.47% for INBX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $30 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INBX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for INBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

INBX Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX fell by -1.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.34. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 180,219 shares at the price of $18.92 back on Aug 26. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 1,427,307 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $3,409,866 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of Inhibrx Inc., purchase 85,304 shares at $19.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 1,247,088 shares at $1,651,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-309.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc. stands at -389.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.