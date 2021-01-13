Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) went up by 9.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.36. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Houston American Energy Corp. Announces Management Changes

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX :HUSA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUSA is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Houston American Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.50. HUSA currently public float of 6.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUSA was 594.14K shares.

HUSA’s Market Performance

HUSA stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.47% and a quarterly performance of 17.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Houston American Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.02% for HUSA stocks with a simple moving average of 29.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at 26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +21.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp. saw 17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.12 for the present operating margin

-23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp. stands at -252.08. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.63. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.55. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.