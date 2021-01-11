Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) went up by 20.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected 30.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Greenpro’s Incubator Company SeaTech Starts Trading on OTC Markets

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :GRNQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenpro Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. GRNQ currently public float of 16.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRNQ was 2.52M shares.

GRNQ’s Market Performance

GRNQ stocks went up by 30.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.00% and a quarterly performance of 89.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 281.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.20% for Greenpro Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.61% for GRNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 129.38% for the last 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at 69.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.25%, as shares surge +97.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +30.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +612.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw 30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNQ starting from LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Dec 28. After this action, LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT now owns 17,295,838 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp., valued at $110,990 using the latest closing price.

LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp., sale 40,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT is holding 17,345,838 shares at $65,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.48 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at -29.98. The total capital return value is set at -25.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.59. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 79.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.16. Total debt to assets is 28.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.