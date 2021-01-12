Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Gores Holdings IV Announces Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ :GHIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gores Holdings IV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is -$0.15 below the current price. GHIV currently public float of 42.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHIV was 2.92M shares.

GHIV’s Market Performance

GHIV stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.13% and a quarterly performance of 29.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Gores Holdings IV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for GHIV stocks with a simple moving average of 23.73% for the last 200 days.

GHIV Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIV fell by -0.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Gores Holdings IV Inc. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.