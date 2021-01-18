Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) went down by -7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.72. The company’s stock price has collected 15.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Generation Bio Announces Closing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ :GBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Generation Bio Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.67, which is $3.5 above the current price. GBIO currently public float of 30.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBIO was 427.44K shares.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO stocks went up by 15.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.21% and a quarterly performance of 23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Generation Bio Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for GBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBIO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for GBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GBIO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

GBIO Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +15.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.54. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Zimmermann Tracy, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $33.09 back on Jan 14. After this action, Zimmermann Tracy now owns 0 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $82,725 using the latest closing price.

Stanton Matthew, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 5,630 shares at $32.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Stanton Matthew is holding 198,154 shares at $183,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -136.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.