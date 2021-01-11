Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) went down by -7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.01. The company’s stock price has collected -13.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Encore Capital Group Completes Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ECPG) Right Now?

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECPG is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.50, which is $17.87 above the current price. ECPG currently public float of 29.93M and currently shorts hold a 13.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECPG was 464.22K shares.

ECPG’s Market Performance

ECPG stocks went down by -13.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.77% and a quarterly performance of -12.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Encore Capital Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.52% for ECPG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECPG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ECPG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ECPG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2019.

Buckingham Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECPG reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ECPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2019.

ECPG Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECPG fell by -13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, Encore Capital Group Inc. saw -13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECPG starting from Hannam Wendy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $31.01 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hannam Wendy now owns 26,706 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc., valued at $77,525 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.29 for the present operating margin

+70.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Capital Group Inc. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), the company’s capital structure generated 352.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 73.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 331.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.