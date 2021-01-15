Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 13.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock price has collected 10.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58. DARE currently public float of 35.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 1.02M shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 10.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.91% and a quarterly performance of 43.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.58% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 38.82% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3400. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The total capital return value is set at -360.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -377.50.

Based on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 181.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.