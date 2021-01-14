BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) went down by -4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.84. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Announce January 21, 2021 Election Deadline for Merger

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.75, which is -$4.8 below the current price. BBIO currently public float of 70.58M and currently shorts hold a 15.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIO was 643.11K shares.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BBIO stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.06% and a quarterly performance of 65.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for BBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 74.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $87 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to BBIO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.43. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Turtle Cameron, who sale 19,500 shares at the price of $69.60 back on Dec 28. After this action, Turtle Cameron now owns 12,568 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $1,357,184 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER RICHARD H, the See Remarks of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 60,401 shares at $65.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that SCHELLER RICHARD H is holding 45,860 shares at $3,945,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-656.41 for the present operating margin

+93.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -642.47. The total capital return value is set at -52.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.93. Equity return is now at value -132.00, with -48.50 for asset returns.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.63. Total debt to assets is 15.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 81.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.