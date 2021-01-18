Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) went up by 16.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s stock price has collected 22.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Aptorum Group Announces Submission of Clinical Trial Application for ALS-4, an Orally Administered Small Molecule Drug for the Treatment of Infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Is It Worth Investing in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ :APM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aptorum Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. APM currently public float of 8.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APM was 295.36K shares.

APM’s Market Performance

APM stocks went up by 22.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.38% and a quarterly performance of 19.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Aptorum Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.82% for APM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

APM Trading at 33.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APM rose by +22.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Aptorum Group Limited saw 34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3400.52 for the present operating margin

-291.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptorum Group Limited stands at -3491.77. The total capital return value is set at -56.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.68. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -54.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aptorum Group Limited (APM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 27.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 856.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.