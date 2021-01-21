Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.12. The company’s stock price has collected 9.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Aprea Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APRE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17. APRE currently public float of 18.45M and currently shorts hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APRE was 961.03K shares.

APRE’s Market Performance

APRE stocks went up by 9.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -79.59% and a quarterly performance of -76.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.04% for Aprea Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.23% for APRE stocks with a simple moving average of -79.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRE

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRE reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for APRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to APRE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

APRE Trading at -70.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -78.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRE rose by +9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. saw 14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRE starting from 5AM Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 175,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Oct 05. After this action, 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 138,497 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,427,500 using the latest closing price.

KDev Investments AB, the 10% Owner of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., sale 241,703 shares at $34.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that KDev Investments AB is holding 1,992,586 shares at $8,350,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRE

Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -43.00 for asset returns.