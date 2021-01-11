Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went up by 15.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.16. The company’s stock price has collected 11.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 39(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.29. AKRO currently public float of 29.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 207.98K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went up by 11.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.90% and a quarterly performance of -0.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Akero Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.00% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.49. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw 11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Young Jonathan, who sale 3,060 shares at the price of $25.29 back on Jan 04. After this action, Young Jonathan now owns 181,785 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $77,399 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Kevin, the Director of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $28.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Bitterman Kevin is holding 11,780 shares at $376,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -44.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.00. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.73.