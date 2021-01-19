Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Akamai puts channel partners in the driver’s seat with new Partner Program

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.40, which is $20.41 above the current price. AKAM currently public float of 159.35M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.67M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.48% and a quarterly performance of -2.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Akamai Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.62% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $135 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AKAM, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

AKAM Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.85. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Ranganathan Madhu, who sale 1,675 shares at the price of $104.09 back on Dec 03. After this action, Ranganathan Madhu now owns 0 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $174,351 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the EVP Platform & GM Enterprise of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 6,089 shares at $95.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 17,154 shares at $579,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+61.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +16.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.21. Total debt to assets is 38.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.