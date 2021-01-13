AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) went down by -7.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected -9.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that AgroFresh Solutions to Present in the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :AGFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGFS is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. AGFS currently public float of 30.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFS was 75.90K shares.

AGFS’s Market Performance

AGFS stocks went down by -9.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.96% and a quarterly performance of -21.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.62% for AGFS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AGFS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AGFS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFS reach a price target of $6.40. The rating they have provided for AGFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2018.

AGFS Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFS fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3210. In addition, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. saw -12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.97 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.14. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.65. Total debt to assets is 50.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.