Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that First New-Listings Decline in 5 Months Portends a 2021 Housing Frenzy to Rival 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.38, which is -$20.04 below the current price. RDFN currently public float of 96.97M and currently shorts hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 1.88M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.10% and a quarterly performance of 48.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 216.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.72% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of 79.01% for the last 200 days.

RDFN Trading at 29.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +468.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.94. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Wiener Adam, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $80.01 back on Jan 12. After this action, Wiener Adam now owns 275,509 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $1,200,120 using the latest closing price.

Wiener Adam, the Chief Growth Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Wiener Adam is holding 275,509 shares at $1,125,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.31 for the present operating margin

+18.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -10.36. The total capital return value is set at -16.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.22. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.54. Total debt to assets is 36.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12.