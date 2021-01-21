Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Media Alert: Rambus To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ :RMBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rambus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is -$1.98 below the current price. RMBS currently public float of 112.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMBS was 762.79K shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS stocks went up by 1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.99% and a quarterly performance of 43.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Rambus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.64% for RMBS stocks with a simple moving average of 36.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 29th, 2018.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RMBS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

RMBS Trading at 18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from Seraphin Luc, who sale 1,779 shares at the price of $17.54 back on Jan 04. After this action, Seraphin Luc now owns 208,011 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $31,204 using the latest closing price.

Seraphin Luc, the President and CEO of Rambus Inc., sale 5,930 shares at $16.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Seraphin Luc is holding 208,011 shares at $96,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.71 for the present operating margin

+65.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -40.36. The total capital return value is set at -7.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.73. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.71.