Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Autobooks Becomes First Fintech to Launch in Q2 Partner Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :QTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.31, which is -$8.7 below the current price. QTWO currently public float of 50.94M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTWO was 424.84K shares.

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.34% and a quarterly performance of 34.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Q2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for QTWO stocks with a simple moving average of 37.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $120 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QTWO, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.37. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Atchison Rebecca Lynn, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $127.42 back on Jan 11. After this action, Atchison Rebecca Lynn now owns 8,165 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $254,840 using the latest closing price.

Flake Matthew P, the President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $126.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Flake Matthew P is holding 273,877 shares at $1,265,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.94 for the present operating margin

+46.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -22.47. The total capital return value is set at -8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.99. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 123.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.33. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.