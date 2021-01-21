Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.88. The company’s stock price has collected 9.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Protolabs Reaches Agreement to Acquire 3D Hubs, Creates the World’s Broadest Digital Manufacturing Offer for Custom Parts

Is It Worth Investing in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE :PRLB) Right Now?

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 91.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRLB is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Proto Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.00, which is -$63.13 below the current price. PRLB currently public float of 26.61M and currently shorts hold a 16.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRLB was 339.31K shares.

PRLB’s Market Performance

PRLB stocks went up by 9.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.92% and a quarterly performance of 34.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Proto Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.90% for PRLB stocks with a simple moving average of 49.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PRLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRLB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $145 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2020.

PRLB Trading at 26.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLB rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.16. In addition, Proto Labs Inc. saw 24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLB starting from Gawlick Rainer, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Gawlick Rainer now owns 24,259 shares of Proto Labs Inc., valued at $320,008 using the latest closing price.

HOLT VICTORIA M, the President and CEO of Proto Labs Inc., sale 17,990 shares at $154.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that HOLT VICTORIA M is holding 58,459 shares at $2,787,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.41 for the present operating margin

+51.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proto Labs Inc. stands at +13.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.99. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.