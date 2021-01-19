ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/27/20 that Texas Fracking Billionaires Drew Covid-19 Aid While Investing in Rivals

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 3.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.21, which is -$0.12 below the current price. PUMP currently public float of 69.58M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.26M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly performance of 74.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for ProPetro Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of 47.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUMP, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PUMP Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from BERG MARK STEPHEN, who purchase 12,274 shares at the price of $6.11 back on Aug 24. After this action, BERG MARK STEPHEN now owns 12,274 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $74,994 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +7.94. The total capital return value is set at 33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.14. Total debt to assets is 9.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.