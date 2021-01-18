Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) went down by -7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Precision Drilling Announces 2020 Debt Repayments Exceeding Guidance and Increases Long-Term Debt Reduction Target Through 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE :PDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.65. PDS currently public float of 13.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDS was 109.01K shares.

PDS’s Market Performance

PDS stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.74% and a quarterly performance of 60.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Precision Drilling Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.67% for PDS stocks with a simple moving average of 63.70% for the last 200 days.

PDS Trading at 25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +19.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDS rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +277.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.18. In addition, Precision Drilling Corporation saw 40.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+10.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precision Drilling Corporation stands at +0.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.21.

Based on Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.46. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.