Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s stock price has collected 6.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Ping Identity Shortlisted as ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ in Cloud Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.86, which is $1.58 above the current price. PING currently public float of 42.17M and currently shorts hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 1.35M shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went up by 6.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Ping Identity Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.26% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of 10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PING stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PING by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PING in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PING reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PING stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PING, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PING Trading at 25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.18. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from DANI RAJ M., who sale 17,208 shares at the price of $30.12 back on Jan 12. After this action, DANI RAJ M. now owns 113,799 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $518,376 using the latest closing price.

DURAND ANDRE WONG, the CEO, Director of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 67,663 shares at $30.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that DURAND ANDRE WONG is holding 318,969 shares at $2,036,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.40 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.20. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), the company’s capital structure generated 7.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.69. Total debt to assets is 5.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.