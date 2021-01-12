Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s stock price has collected 24.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/09/21 that Gov. Cuomo to embrace online betting — says New York could be ‘largest sports wagering market in the United States’

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.29, which is -$20.45 below the current price. PENN currently public float of 147.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 4.71M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went up by 24.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.43% and a quarterly performance of 55.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 281.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Penn National Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.57% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of 108.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $84 based on the research report published on November 20th of the previous year 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to PENN, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

PENN Trading at 34.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +32.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +24.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +657.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.85. In addition, Penn National Gaming Inc. saw 16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 6,579 shares at the price of $82.06 back on Jan 05. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 28,344 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., valued at $539,865 using the latest closing price.

LaBombard Christine, the SVP and CAO of Penn National Gaming Inc., sale 6,732 shares at $91.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LaBombard Christine is holding 12,320 shares at $612,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 611.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.94. Total debt to assets is 73.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 598.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.