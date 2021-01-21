PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock price has collected 26.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that PCTEL Announces mmWave Transmitter for 5G In-Building Network Design and Testing

Is It Worth Investing in PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ :PCTI) Right Now?

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCTI is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PCTEL Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$0.52 below the current price. PCTI currently public float of 15.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCTI was 116.51K shares.

PCTI’s Market Performance

PCTI stocks went up by 26.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.22% and a quarterly performance of 54.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for PCTEL Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.27% for PCTI stocks with a simple moving average of 35.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PCTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCTI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCTI reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for PCTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 09th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to PCTI, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

PCTI Trading at 31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTI rose by +26.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, PCTEL Inc. saw 29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTI starting from Neumann David A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Nov 10. After this action, Neumann David A now owns 262,930 shares of PCTEL Inc., valued at $21,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.66 for the present operating margin

+45.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for PCTEL Inc. stands at +4.14. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.13. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on PCTEL Inc. (PCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.61. Total debt to assets is 3.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.