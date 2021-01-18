Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $293.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/06/21 that 12 Stocks to Play the Reshoring Theme

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE :PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PH is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $300.28, which is $13.71 above the current price. PH currently public float of 128.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PH was 859.63K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of 28.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.63% for PH stocks with a simple moving average of 38.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $202 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2020.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $229, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

PH Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $275.81. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from MAXWELL MARTIN C, who sale 3,561 shares at the price of $271.36 back on Nov 23. After this action, MAXWELL MARTIN C now owns 15,144 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $966,313 using the latest closing price.

Svensson Ake, the Director of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $264.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Svensson Ake is holding 7,248 shares at $529,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.51 for the present operating margin

+25.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.16. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 140.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.45. Total debt to assets is 43.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.