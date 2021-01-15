Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) went up by 4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s stock price has collected 10.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/24/20 that Ozon Stock Surges in IPO. What Investors Need to Know About Russia Online Retailer.

Is It Worth Investing in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ :OZON) Right Now?

OZON currently public float of 33.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZON was 1.94M shares.

OZON’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Ozon Holdings PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.21% for OZON stocks with a simple moving average of 12.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZON stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for OZON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZON in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $55 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZON reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for OZON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OZON, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

OZON Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZON rose by +10.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.69. In addition, Ozon Holdings PLC saw 19.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.