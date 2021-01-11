Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) went up by 18.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s stock price has collected 20.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :OXBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXBR is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. OXBR currently public float of 3.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXBR was 2.68M shares.

OXBR’s Market Performance

OXBR stocks went up by 20.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.32% and a quarterly performance of -3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.62% for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.34% for OXBR stocks with a simple moving average of 68.08% for the last 200 days.

OXBR Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares surge +30.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXBR rose by +20.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited saw 20.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXBR starting from CABILLOT RAYMOND E, who sale 383,250 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Sep 28. After this action, CABILLOT RAYMOND E now owns 7,225 shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, valued at $1,363,374 using the latest closing price.

CABILLOT RAYMOND E, the Director of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, sale 61,405 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that CABILLOT RAYMOND E is holding 58,248 shares at $152,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stands at -31.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.57. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.35. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15.