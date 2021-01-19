Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Is It Worth Investing in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OVID) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVID is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. OVID currently public float of 41.28M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVID was 1.55M shares.

OVID’s Market Performance

OVID stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.26% and a quarterly performance of -56.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.91% for OVID stocks with a simple moving average of -52.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVID

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVID reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for OVID stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to OVID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

OVID Trading at -35.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVID rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVID starting from LEVIN JEREMY M, who purchase 8,488 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Aug 28. After this action, LEVIN JEREMY M now owns 5,792,530 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,570 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVID

The total capital return value is set at -112.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.11. Equity return is now at value -141.00, with -108.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.58.